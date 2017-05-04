Sing For Hope Pianos, Designed by Broadway Casts of BEAUTIFUL, SCHOOL OF ROCK and More, Will Be Back on the Streets of NYC This Summer

Sing for Hope is bringing its renowned Sing for Hope Pianos back to the streets of New York City this summer. From June 5-25, as a celebration of the work Sing for Hope does in communities year-round, 60 Sing for Hope Pianos will be placed in parks and public spaces in high traffic locations across all five boroughs in New York for anyone and everyone to play.

The 2017 Sing for Hope Pianos have been designed by artists including Kate McKinnon, Roberta Flack, Billy the Artist, the Broadway casts of Aladdin, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Lion King, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Waitress, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - and many more. This summer will mark the sixth anniversary of the Sing for Hope Pianos with the placement of the 400th artist-designed piano to date, making NYC host to more street pianos than any other city in the world.

A special public unveiling of all pianos will take place on June 5th at 28 Liberty Plaza with special pop-up performances from Sing for Hope artists throughout the day-long event.

Fosun Group has donated a full 34,000-square-foot floor in 28 Liberty, a landmarked, iconic office tower in Lower Manhattan, to serve as a communal studio for the artists designing the pianos. To commemorate Sing for Hope's 10th anniversary and as a special thank you to Fosun Group, ten pianos will remain at 28 Liberty Plaza during the 3-week installation, while the other pianos will be available in other public spaces throughout the five boroughs.

"We started Sing for Hope with the core belief that the arts should be accessible to all. Now, more than ever, we believe that the arts can truly transform and uplift not only individuals but entire communities," said Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora. "We can't wait to not only bring these playable masterpieces to all five boroughs for three weeks this June, but to also bring our mission full circle by delivering each piano to a New York City public school, giving the next generation of artists the opportunity to bloom."

"It is an honor to support Sing For Hope for a second year, as it fulfills its mission to provide arts resources and programming to underserved neighborhoods in New York City," said Bo Wei, chief executive representative of Fosun Group in the U.S. and Vice President of Fosun Property Holdings. "We are thrilled to be able to provide the space that enables these pianos to come to life and our collaboration with Sing For Hope ensures that 28 Liberty will continue to play a vital role in the culture of Lower Manhattan."

After the public installation concludes on June 25, 50 of the 2017 Sing for Hope Pianos will be placed in permanent homes in New York City Schools. This partnership with the New York City Department of Education benefits an estimated 15,000 school children. In the fall of 2016, 50 of the 2016 Sing for Hope Pianos were placed in schools throughout the five boroughs. Each piano is delivered to its school with great fanfare, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebratory concerts from Sing for Hope Artist Partners and students within the schools. Schools interested in applying to receive a Sing for Hope Piano may do so by June 1, 2017 at SingforHope.formstack.com/forms/rfp_2017.

The 2017 Sing for Hope Pianos are made possible by the support of Fosun Group, 28 Liberty, and the Sing for Hope's Founders' Circle, including The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, and Ann Ziff.

Sing for Hope transforms lives by mobilizing artists in service to bring the power of the arts to those who need it most. Through the volunteer service of dedicated artists, Sing for Hope provides creative programming to under-resourced communities across NYC and beyond. Sing for Hope's programs include collaborative concerts for hospital patients, after-school arts classes for at-risk youth, and its flagship public art initiative: The Sing for Hope Pianos. Sing for Hope is defined by the volunteerism of artists, the needs of the community, and the belief in the transformative power of the arts. Founded in 2006, Sing for Hope is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. More information can be found at www.SingforHope.org.

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International (00656.HK) was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 16, 2007. Fosun is now a leading investment group taking roots in China with a global foothold.

Fosun has been persistently investing in China's growth momentum and focusing on investments in industries related to health, happiness and wealth. It endeavors to build a C2M (Customer to Maker) ecosystem and continues to refine its products. It has been actively implementing its investment model of "Combining China's Growth Momentum with Global Resources" and always adhering to the value-investing discipline, aspiring to becoming a world-class investment group. Fosun's mission is: "Creating a happiness ecosystem for success, bringing a healthy, happy, and wealthy life to families around the world".

Pictured: Sing for Hope Piano at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Piano designed by Artist Partner Robert Padavano, photo by Jessica Stack.

