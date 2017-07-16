She's a Girl, Girls Are Cool - Jodie Whittaker Named Thirteenth Doctor

The regeneration is complete, and this time the Doctor is bringing some girl power to space and time. Jodie Whittaker has just been revealed as the Thirteenth Doctor on the BBC's epic sci-fi series Doctor Who. Whittaker is best know for her role as Beth Latimer on "Broadchurch."

Whittaker's stage credits include roles at Shakespeare Globe and Trafalgar Studios. She was most recently seen in the title role of Antigone at the National Theatre.

""I'm beyond excited to begin this epic journey," Whittaker told BBC News, "It's more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."

Doctor Who is a long running British sci-fi series produced by the BBC since 1963. The show depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called "The Doctor", an extraterrestrial being from the war-torn planet of Gallifrey. He explores the universe in a time-traveling space ship called the TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimension in Space. Its exterior appears as a blue British police box. Accompanied by a number of companions, the Doctor combats a variety of foes, while working to save civilizations and help people in need.

The series began in 1963 and ran through 1996. It was then rebooted in 2005 with great success. Previous actors who have played the Doctor in the current reboot include: Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi. Whittaker is the first female to play the iconic role.

For more from BBC News, click here.

Watch Whittaker's reveal, via Doctor Who on Twitter, below!

Related Articles