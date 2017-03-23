Set Sail with FRAN DRESCHER'S CABARET CRUISE to Benefit Cancer Schmancer

Everyone's a VIP on an enchanted evening Cabaret Cruise with Fran Drescher and friends on the Hornblower Infinity featuring music, food and drinks, and a commemorative photo with Fran, all to benefit Cancer Schmancer, dedicated to early detection, prevention and advocacy.

Enjoy performances, set against the backdrop of New York's skyline, by Broadway and Hollywood stars including Tony-nominated Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Jason Graae (Forbidden Hollywood), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Peter Marc Jacobson, Nathan Lucrezio (Cinderella), Will and Anthony Nunziata, Randy Roberts (America's Got Talent), Alex Rybeck (Grand Hotel), Jennifer Simard (Hello Dolly), Von Smith (American Idol), Lucia Spina (Kinky Boots) and lots of surprises. Some of the past celebrity guests have included George Takei, Rosie O'Donnell, Cynthia Nixon and Robert Thomas.

The cruise is set for Monday, June 19, 2017 from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and leaves aboard the Hornblower Infinity promptly at 6PM from the NYC Harbor, 353 West St, New York, NY. For tickets, go to www.cancerschmancer.org/cruise-2017. $500 includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, entertainment, a boat ride around Manhattan, and a photo of each guest with Fran.

