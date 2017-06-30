Sarah Litzsinger to Appear in TIM REALBUTO & FRIENDS SING JEANINE TESORI

Sarah Litzsinger joins the amazing cast to sing in the Benefit Cabaret, "Tim Realbuto & Friends Sing Jeanine Tesori".

Sarah Litzsinger is Broadway's longest running Belle in Beauty & the Beast. Other Broadway credits: Marilyn, An American Fable (debut), Oliver! The Revival (Bet) Starring Ron Moody and Patti LuPone, Les Miserables (Eponine/Cosette), and Michel Legrand's AMOUR (Madeleine). National Tours: Eva Peron in EVITA, directed by Hal Prince and Larry Fuller and The Narrator opposite Donny Osmond in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Other favorite roles: Kid Victory (Emily) Signature Theatre, South Pacific (Nellie) DTC, Next to Normal (Diana), Assassins (Squeaky Fromme) Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Peter Pan (Peter) Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Tick, Tick...Boom! (Susan), Falsettos (Cordelia),The Last Five Years (Cathy) George Street Playhouse, A Year With Frog (Bird/Mouse) Minneapolis Children's Theater. Sarah is also half of the comedy duo TASTiSKANK with cohort, Kate Reinders. They won the '07 Breakout Award--Best Live Performance at the HBO Comedy Festival. The skanks performed their award-winning act at the TBS Comedy Festival in Las Vegas (Caesar's Palace), and headlined at Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Ars Nova, & UCB. TASTiSKANK recently released a new single and video, WE ARE THE RESISTANCE. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood when you download the song on iTunes, Amazon Music, or Spotify. See the video on YouTube: We Are The Resistance on TheTASTiSKANK channel.



Tim Reabulto & Friends Sing Jeanine Tesori Musical Director: Julianne B. Merrill Directed by Paul Mitchell Wilder Sunday, July 23 @ 9:30PM Feinstein's 54 Below 254 W. 54th Street between 8th Avenue & Broadway Tickets: $25-$35 with $25 Food/Drink Min. Trains: C,E,1 to 50th Street N,R,Q to 57th Street B,D,E to 7th Avenue 646-476-3551

www.54below.com www.timrealbutoofficial.com *A Portion of Proceeds will be donated to ACLU Women's Rights Project* https://www.aclu.org/issues/womens-rights



Join award winning performer/composer Tim Realbuto (The Emperor's Club; Off-Broadway's YES) as he returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the fifth time, this time celebrating one of Broadway's greatest treasures, Tony Award winning composer and women's history maker Jeanine Tesori. Musical Direction by Julianne B. Merrill and the show will be Directed by Paul Mitchell Wilder.

Tim has brought his popular sold-out songwriter series to venues across New York City, celebrating the work of Maury Yeston, Marc Shaiman and Scott Whitman, and now he will celebrate Ms. Tesori at the one and only Feinstein's/54 Below!

Hear Jeanine Tesori's gorgeous melodies sung by Tim Realbuto and a bevy of Broadway guest stars at this beautiful, intimate venue.

Songs from Tesori's breakout hit Thoroughly Modern Millie, her legendary Tony Award winning Fun Home, her haunting Caroline, or Change, her passionate and inspiring Violet, and her whimsically clever Shrek The Musical will come alive for one night only in the best of all possible venues! The Show Stars Tim Realbuto (The Emperor's Club; Off Broadway'sYES, Ghostlight) and features Stars of Broadway, Film & TV

Rozi Baker (Shrek, Bonnie & Clyde, Mary Poppins), Ariana DeBose (Bronx Tale, Pippin), Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet, A Christmas Story) , Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, Sabrina The Teenage Witch), Erin Leddy (Ghostlight) Sarah Litzsinger (Beauty & the Beast, Amour) Eric Anthony Lopez (The Phantom of the Opera, American Idol), Matthew Martin (Ghostlight), Brianna Morris (Young Frankenstein) Marissa O'Donnell (Shrek, Annie) Ryann Redmond (If/Then), Laurissa Romain,aka"Lala"(South Pacific,Chris Rock's TopFive), Christina Sajous (American Idiot, Spiderman), Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening, Dear Evan Hansen)

Other performers include: Grace Bennett (Dooples the musical), Nicole Corris (Forbidden Broadway: SVU) Grace Field (After We're Gone), Teresa Hui (Candide at Lincoln Center) Katie Mack (No Filter: A Love Story) Lieselotte Nickmans (9 to 5) Kevin Riddagh (Gaybraham Lincoln: The Musical) Allison St. Rock (Wunderkind) Lauren Testerman (Love Quirks; The Black Book) Adena Walker (Carrie) Paul Mitchell Wilder (City of Angels) Eva Zazzali (Broadway's Next Generation at Carnegie Hall; Shrek the musical) Valentina Zazzali (Reddi High; Shrek the musical)

Tim Realbuto'S Jeanine Tesori ENSEMBLE: Mary Hannah Dober Cameron Draper Alexis LaBarba Casey Miko Kristina Platé Kathryn Porterfield Matt Rickmeier Krystal Sobaskie Jay Wilkinson

**A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU Women's Rights Project**

