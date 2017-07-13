Sara Holdren Takes Post as Theater Critic at New York Magazine, Vulture

New York Magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss announced today that Sara Holdren is joining New York and its entertainment site Vulture as theater critic.

Holdren is an accomplished director and theater maker, who will bring an original perspective to the role of critic. She will write reviews as well as more essayistic pieces, and begins her role July 31.

"We were looking for a fresh, exciting voice, and we found her," says Moss. "Sara never imagined herself a critic but she has the makings of a great one. She comes at theater criticism from an unusual background and perspective, which will be helpful, but she also happens to be a wonderful critical writer-- vivid, wry, interesting, impassioned. We're excited to welcome her to the dialogue."

Sara has worked as a freelance theater director based in New York City, and is the Artistic Director/co-founder of the theater company Tiltyard. Recent projects include MIDSUMMER (which she co-adapted from the play by William Shakespeare) with Tiltyard, Deer and the Lovers by Emily Zemba, The Zero Scenario by Ryan Campbell, and The Master and Margarita, adapted by Edward Kemp from the novel by Mikhail Bulgakov. She holds a BA in Theater from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from Yale School of Drama, and was a 2016 Drama League Fellow.

"I am thrilled to set out with New York Magazine upon this new path in my life as a maker, viewer, and lover of theater," says Holdren. "I have thrown myself into the glorious tumult of playmaking from almost every angle -- director, actor, designer, producer, technical staff, usher, student, teacher, audience member -- and I am keenly aware of the honor and responsibility of adding 'critic' to this list."

New York Media is a premium content company reaching sophisticated readers on the subjects they're passionate about. The company publishes the groundbreaking magazineNew York; the up-to-the-minute news and service website nymag.com; the entertainment-and-culture news site Vulture; the fashion-and-lifestyle site the Cut; the Grub Streetfood site; Science of Us, a window into the latest science on human behavior; Select All, a vertical exploring technology and digital culture; the online shopping site Strategist; and New York Weddings and New York Design Hunting magazines.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Related Articles