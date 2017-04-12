Samuel L. Jackson and More to Golf for Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre

Kenny Leon, Artistic Director of True Colors Theatre Company, will host a group of celebrity guests from the entertainment, sports, and media worlds for a two-day event of entertainment and golf to raise funds for the theatre company's education programs including the National August Wilson Monologue Competition for high school students.

True Colors 2017 Golf & Gala: Golf Tournament on May 19th and Gala on May 20th. This two-day fundraiser is being chaired by Fredricka Whitfield, news anchor for CNN; Lynn Jarrett-Gude, Executive Vice President of Gude Management Group and Samuel L. Gude III, CEO of Gude Management Group.

The festivities will begin the morning of Friday, May 19, 2017, at the exclusive Golf Club of Georgia. Golfing participants get to enjoy this prestigious, private club and join Kenny Leon and Samuel L. Jackson as they battle it out for the "Kenny Cup". The day will include a continental breakfast, ladies golf clinic, a buffet lunch, raffle prizes and awards reception in the clubhouse. It is impossible to play at the Golf Club of Georgia unless you are the guest of a member, so do not miss your chance to swing your clubs at this beautiful course.

On the evening of Saturday, May 20, 2017 (day 2) our celebrities and gala guests will gather for an exclusive party that will include dinner, cocktails, a silent and live auction, and celebrity entertainment including a performance by Grammy Award Winning Artist, Stephanie Mills, at Tony Conway's Flourish in Atlanta.

Celebrities include Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Julie "Dr J" Erving, Glynn Turman, Tavis Smiley, Earl Billings, Tory Kittles, Eugene Lee, Flex Alexander, Malik Yoba, Duke Fakir, and more.

The Golf Tournament will be held on May 19, 2017 at 9 AM at Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, GA. The Celebrity Gala is set for May 20, 2017 at 7 PM at Flourish Atlanta by Tony Conway's A Legendary Event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.truecolorstheatre.org or call 404.532.1901 x. 216.

The program offers students from of all races and economic backgrounds access to free theatre education programs. Through the National August Wilson Monologue Competition, students of all backgrounds have the opportunity to explore African American culture and history through this program along with improving public speaking and reading comprehension skills. Participants in the AWMC are offered FREE acting workshops to prepare for the competition and future mentoring opportunities. The program exponentially increases arts in education dollars for participating schools and builds the skills and confidence of the youth in the following participating cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New Haven, Buffalo, New York City, Pittsburgh, Portland, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

True Colors Theatre Company is a National Theatre Company based in Atlanta, GA. Lead by Artistic Director Kenny Leon, and Managing Director Jennifer Dwyer McEwen, True Colors mission is grounded and centered in the rich canon of African American classics with a strong commitment to diverse new voices. True Colors strives to be an important voice in the American discussion of diversity including plays and playwrights from various times, cultures and perspectives. True Colors' next shows are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize Winning drama Between Riverside and Crazy playing in July 2017 and the Regional Premiere of the Broadway hip hop musical Holler If You Hear Me.

