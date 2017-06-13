SWEAT Cast Set for Q&A at Strand Book Store Next Week

Click Here for More Articles on SWEAT

Join the cast of SWEAT in Strand Book Store's Rare Book Room, as Felicia Fitzpatrick sits down with cast members Khris Davis, Hunter Hoffman, and Reza Salazar to discuss the hit show on Monday, June 19 from 7 to 8 p.m.

SWEAT is the 2017 Tony Award nominee for Best Play and the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, laughs and secrets while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, they find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

For more information about the event, visit www.strandbooks.com/event/sweat-the-broadway-show.

