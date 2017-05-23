Rosie O'Donnell to Narrate HOLLYWOOD NURSES Benefit Reading

Producer Norma Lana will present a one-night-only benefit reading event of the new pulp comedy HOLLYWOOD NURSES, written by Sheila Head (Character Witness, Head Games) and Peter Michael Marino (Desperately Seeking the Exit, Late with Lance!), and directed by Carl Andress (Die, Mommie, Die!, The Tribute Artist) on Monday, June 19 at Mainstage Theater (416 W 42nd St). The reading will be emceed and narrated by Emmy Award winner Rosie O'Donnell.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by the reading at 7:30pm, and proceeds will go towards the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative of The Actors Fund.

Geoff Josselson, CSA, serves as casting director for HOLLYWOOD NURSES; additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Nurse Jenny Tyler is running from her past. Nurse Suzanne Medford is running from her present. When their secret worlds collide at Holly View Hospital they ignite forbidden passions, erupting into a dangerous scandal that even the most modern medicine cannot cure. HOLLYWOOD NURSES is a comic homage to the lesbian pulp novels of the 1950s, told with a modern sensibility. Long before these topics were mainstream, the books spoke to a generation unsure of its sexuality by exploring the consequences of "choice," while reassuring readers that they were not alone.

"I am thrilled to present this reading of an extraordinary play about forbidden love and acceptance during Gay Pride Month," said Lana. "And with our mission to benefit this vital organization, which supports female artists, we couldn't ask for a better emcee than the inimitable Rosie O'Donnell!"

The Actors Fund established the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative in 1996 to provide a safety net for women in the entertainment industry who are coping with critical health concerns. The Women's Health Initiative dedicates a range of resources solely to addressing the health needs and concerns specific to women.

Tickets to the HOLLYWOOD NURSES benefit reading event on Monday, June 19, 2017, are available now via TicketCentral.com at bit.ly/2q9IwD4, or by phone at 212-279-4200. Tickets range from $35 - $89. The pre-show reception is complimentary with purchase of a ticket. A special post-show reception with the cast is included for Premium Ticket holders. For more information, visit www.HollywoodNurses.com.

