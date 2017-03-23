Review Roundup: The Heat is On! The First Broadway Revival of MISS SAIGON Opens Tonight - Updating Live

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon opens tonight, March 23rd, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway), where the original production of Miss Saigon opened on April 11, 1991. Miss Saigon will play a limited engagement through January 13, 2018, before launching a North American tour. See all the reviews as they roll in!

Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of Miss Saigon features four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana will play the role of Kim at certain performances.

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. Production design is by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; sound design by Mick Potter; and projections by Luke Halls. Orchestrations are by William DavidBrohn; musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and musical direction by James Moore. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Merri Sugarman CSA.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: The revival of Boublil and Schönberg's sweeping musical "Miss Saigon" features two strong lead actors-one appealingly seedy, the other capable and tenacious. As when the musical first helicoptered onto Broadway in 1991, the famous hardware-heavy set deserves star billing, too.

Jonathan Mandell, DC Theatre Scene: The first Broadway revival of Miss Saigon is being marketed as the return of a classic. But, if the show has become an undeniable fan favorite, the production's impressive visual spectacle, lively staging and crowd-pleasing vocal calisthenics cannot completely mask a script that leans heavily on emotional manipulation and one-dimensional storytelling.

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: Yet if "Miss Saigon" hasn't necessarily refined with age, this is nonetheless a handsome, accomplished production -- an artful application of lipstick on a pot-bellied pig. (It originated in London in 2014.) The director, Laurence Connor ("School of Rock"), does an exceptional job moving the more than three-dozen actors across a busy, sometimes cluttered set (designed by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley), and he keeps a firm grip on the potentially confusing storyline. When that famous helicopter arrives in the second act -- during a recreation of the Fall of Saigon -- it does so with eye- and ear-popping grandeur.

Breanne L. Heldman, Entertainment Weekly: Eva Noblezada, this production's Kim, makes her Broadway debut and is probably the show's biggest wow (sorry, helicopter). Her voice doesn't falter as she rips through power ballad after power ballad. Her Chris, Alistair Brammer, is solid if a bit out-performed by his costars. In general, this new iteration, under the direction of Laurence Connor (School of Rock), has a more appropriately gritty feel than the show had in the '90s, from the physical set to the portrayal of Americans and the consequences of war. Still, it's a pretty darn schmaltzy show to begin with.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: Still, Miss Saigon was, and is, a phenomenon, and this production, directed by Laurence Connor, is sensational in every way: visually and sonically (often painfully so). Most important, it's brilliantly cast, to continue the baseball analogy, with leads from the Mackintosh farm team who are more than ready for the big leagues.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: A new revival of "Miss Saigon" opened Thursday at the Broadway Theatre, and once again the music is merely loud when it needs to be affecting. No ballad is allowed to be sung pianissimo or mezza voce for more than a few bars before being inflated into a huge anthem on thwarted love and/or political tyranny.

Matt Windman, amNY: Stylistically, "Miss Saigon" is a remnant of the bombastic, spectacle-driven, opera-meets-rock English mega-musicals that conquered Broadway in the '80s and '90s, such as "Les Miz" and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats" and "Phantom." But as a piece of political theater that depicts Americans involved in a disastrous foreign war, cultural misunderstanding, the difficulties of emigrating to the U.S. as a refugee and the pursuit of success through shameless exploitation, "Miss Saigon" is more relevant and heartbreaking today than when it premiered on Broadway in 1991 at the same theater.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Daily News: "Miss Saigon" is back, heartache and helicopter included, at the Broadway Theatre, where the musical began a Tony-winning ten-year run in 1991. This bracing new production from London reminds that whirlybirds can't whip up emotions. Only good actors can do that. The revival of the musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil ("Les Miserables") has plenty of them.

David Rooney, Hollywood Reporter: Call it the guilty pleasure of '80s nostalgia if you must, but revisiting the show at almost three decades' distance, I was unprepared to be so consistently entertained for the two-and-a-half-hour duration. Sure, it's a brash, broad-strokes saga with questionable racial and gender representation and a taste for salacious vulgarity. But although director Laurence Connor has adhered to the basic contours of the original, his grittier approach exposes teeth in the material that I don't recall previously being so sharp. That's most notable in the show's unflattering depiction of American foreign policy, viewed through the prism of a misguided war and the messy atonement efforts that followed.

