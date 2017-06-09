Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh in on JULIUS CAESAR's Reign at Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, directed by Oskar Eustis, is in performances now and runs through Sunday, June 18. See the critics reaction below!

The Public Theater's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis directs Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power.

A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Jesse Green, The New York Times: But the loudest alarm in this cacophony of cautionary Trump tales is the one now sounding from the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, where the Public Theater's wild production of "Julius Caesar" has been in previews since May 23. (It opens officially on Monday.) Its depiction of a petulant, blondish Caesar in a blue suit, complete with gold bathtub and a pouty Slavic wife, takes onstage Trump-trolling to a startling new level.

Kyle Smith, National Review: No doubt this Julius Caesar will be credited with being "gutsy" and "timely" and "incendiary," but recall the nationwide CNN-led outrage that followed when a mere rodeo clown did a skit mildly poking fun at Barack Obama. The urban riots and protests with which Eustis sprinkles Julius Caesar, featuring youthful mobs spraying graffiti and emptying rubbish bins while shouting, "No justice, no peace," might well be matched by actual protests and actual rioting if this or any other major New York play gleefully depicted the stabbing murder of Barack Obama. That would not just have been daring; it would have required Eustis to hire a 24-7 security detail.

