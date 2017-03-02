Review Roundup: SIGNIFICANT OTHER Opens on Broadway! - Updating Live!

Significant Other, the new American play by playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and directed by Trip Cullman (Yen, Six Degrees of Separation), officially opens tonight, March 2, at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.).

The cast features Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour) and Barbara Barrie (Company).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding "The one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: There is a constant fluidity to Trip Cullman's production, which bounces between short scenes using a tall set that evokes workplace, club and home settings and precise lighting changes. Glick ("Spring Awakening," "Speech and Debate") is so adorable and vulnerable that you feel compelled to jump onstage, give him a hug and find him a date or at least introduce him to Yente the Matchmaker.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: Glick ("Spring Awakening") has fully realized his character, who is unsure, in a familiar way, if he'll ever find an appropriate mate. His comic chops are put to fine use in a drawn-out scene where, late one lonely night, Jordan tries to rationalize sending a far-too-long e-mail to his office crush. One word for this performance? Relatable. Mendez, the "Wicked" and "Dogfight" vet, keeps Laura grounded and full-of-heart, while letting us also glimpse the character's countercultural and misanthropic sides.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Daily News: In its 2015 Off-Broadway run, the comedy by Joshua Harmon ("Bad Jews") struck me as "hilarious, heart-tugging and annoying." On Broadway at the Booth Theatre, same goes. Hilarity comes from spry, occasionally crude one-liners showcased to the max by the fine cast as well as Trip Cullman's deft direction. Heart-tugging moments arise between Jordan and his age-addled grandmother (Barbara Barrie).

