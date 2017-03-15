Review Roundup: David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC: INTO THE FIRE Opens at the Public Theater

The Public Theater's world premiere of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, with book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne, choreography by Steven Hoggett, and directed by Alex Timbers, officially opens tonight and BroadwayWorld has all the reviews as they roll in!

Once upon a time, there was a girl who talked to God. She built a nation, and they burned her for it. Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads and creator of The Public's hit Here Lies Love, explores the electrifying, meteoric rise of Joan of Arc through the lens of a one-of-a-kind rock musical concert. Directed by Golden Globe winner Alex Timbers, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire is a thrilling and provocative new show about challenging the powerful and believing in the impossible.

The complete cast features Terence Archie (Warwick); James Brown III (Priest, Judge); Jonathan Burke (Priest, Judge); Rodrick Covington (Priest, Judge); Sean Allan Krill (Bishop Cauchon); Jo Lampert (Joan); Mike McGowan (La Tremouille); Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Swing); Mary Kate Morrissey (Standby for Joan, Isabelle); Adam Perry (Priest, Judge); John Schiappa (Priest, Judge); Kyle Selig (Dauphin, King Charles); Michael James Shaw (Baudricourt); and Mare Winningham (Isabelle).

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: David Byrne's boisterous segue from Imelda Marcos (Here Lies Love) to Saint Joan (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) is the ultimate example of crab-walking from the ridiculous to the sublime. It's also true that in Here Lies Love, his shape-shifting disco dance-a-thon about the imperious Philippine First Lady (co-authored with Fatboy Slim), aimed higher than a comic-book rehash of a life lived in gossip columns might have. It resonated in a timely parable of power, greed and accumulation. Conversely, Into the Fire shoots lightning bolts through the sacred if familiar story of the 15th-century farm girl from Lorraine who listened to the voices in her head, led an army to reclaim France for the French and was burned alive for her efforts.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: Who would have guessed that music savant and Talking Heads lead David Byrne, one of the most influential figures to ride the post-punk, avant-funk wave, secretly aspired to Andrew Lloyd Webber lite? Sadly, that's the impression left by Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, a misguided alt-rock musical that reduces the crusade, persecution and death of the 15th-century French heroine to a simplistic "Martyrdom for Dummies" with a repetitious beat. Frequently recalling Jesus Christ Superstar, though generally falling short of that mark, the show boasts fabulous production values and a vocally talented lead with cool stage presence in Jo Lampert. But divine inspiration is lacking.

Linda Winer, Newsday: Four years ago, rock icon David Byrne and director Alex Timbers collaborated on "Here Lies Love," a smashing, immersive disco extravaganza about the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, of all unlikely subjects, set in an open space at The Public Theater as if in a Manila dance club. One thing can be definitively concluded from "Joan of Arc: Into the Fire," Byrne's second musical and second collaboration with Timbers. They can never be accused here of having repeated themselves. Alas, we also cannot congratulate them for successfully reinventing themselves. "Joan of Arc" is almost shockingly deadly. Unlike "Here Lies Love," which was co-created by Fatboy Slim, this one has been written and composed by Byrne alone. And unlike the brilliant iconoclast's previous work with Talking Heads or "The Catherine Wheel," which Twyla Tharp later choreographed into a full-length Broadway piece in 1981, this is a 90-minute hair shirt of a project with no discernible point of view.

Related Articles