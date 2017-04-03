Review Roundup: AMELIE's Broadway Dreams Come True Tonight! - Updating Live

The new Broadway musical, Amelie opens today, April 3, at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Tony nominee Phillipa Soo returns to Broadway in AMÉLIE, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Directed by Tony winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Diane Snyder, The Telegraph: "Times are hard for dreamers," sings Amélie Poulain, as she leaves behind her solitary childhood for Paris in the quirky, occasionally charming new Broadway tuner based on the 2001 French comedy. Times aren't so easy for those who dare to musicalize great movies, either, especially when they show excessive fidelity to the source. Despite plenty of talent onstage and off, Amélie, A New Musical is a series of playful moments that don't add up to a memorable musical.

David Cote, Time Out New York: Adaptation is an ancient and noble art, but some things simply work better on film. Jean-Pierre Jeunet's swoony-cartoony movie, with its saturated reds and greens, manic angles and surreal flourishes (lovelorn Amélie deliquesces in a literal rain of tears!) has an exuberance that makes the baroque whimsy go down like a fine bordeaux. But what's the theatrical equivalent of a perfectly framed close-up? A three-minute ballad from the heart? Not exactly. So book writer Craig Lucas and songwriters Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen are at pains to articulate a singable emotional center of the source while staying true to its careening, cinematic narrative. The two duties ultimately cancel each other out.

Matt Windman, amNY: Soo, looking stunning, gives a winning, seemingly effortless performance, and there are nice supporting turns from Adam Chanler-Berat as Amélie's sensitive crush and Tony Sheldon as her elderly neighbor. As directed by Pam MacKinnon (who is better known for dramas), the production attempts to capture the film's distinctive color palette and freewheeling qualities on its own relatively simple terms. With narration by the actors and makeshift costuming, you get the sense the cast is telling a fairy tale through improvisation. You appreciate their hard work, but it doesn't really come together. The film benefitted from incredible art direction and zooming cinematography that is lost here. The show may have been more effective in an intimate venue that could immerse the audience in this cozy and offbeat world.

Chris Jones, The Chicago Tribune: That truth surely explains why it's so painful to watch the very determined Soo, who is both an exceptionally capable actor and completely miscast here, trying to replicate what surely was a one-time discovery, inextricably linked to a very different, much more vulnerable actress. If you watch the film "Amelie," you'll see it was filled with risk-taking and suffused with a veritable explosion of ideas - aesthetic, formative, emotional, philosophical. There were many reasons why it should not have worked, but work it did. In that moment. In that form.

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: The show is based on the 2001 French film "Amelie," one of those aggressively whimsical fantasies that you either find adorable or insufferable. (Count me in the latter camp.) It proves to be more challenging source material than you might imagine. In trying to translate to the stage the visual language of the film -- hyper-stylized imagery, oddball non sequiturs, fantastical special effects -- the creators end up tripping over themselves and losing sight of the story. Even if you've seen the film and know the plot, this "Amelie" comes off as muddled and often baffling.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: "Hamilton" Tony nominee Phillipa Soo returns to Broadway this month in a well-intentioned but uninspiring musical adaptation of the quirky 2001 film "Amélie." The 100-minute long tuner has a somewhat faithful book by Craig Lucas ("Prelude to a Kiss") and a banal, disappointing score from Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen.

