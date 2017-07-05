Rehearsals Begin Today for PRINCE OF BROADWAY, Performance Schedule Announced

Click Here for More Articles on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Rehearsals begin today for the Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. This limited engagement is produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), by special arrangement with Gorgeous Entertainment.

As previously announced, the cast of Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper (Caroline, or Change; Choir Boy at MTC), Drama Desk Award winner Janet Dacal (In The Heights, Good Vibrations), Bryonha Marie Parham (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Full Monty), Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos, An American in Paris), Kaley Ann Voorhees (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide), two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, Into The Woods), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Gypsy), and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains).

Prince of Broadway will start previews Thursday, August 3, 2017 for a Thursday, August 24, 2017opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Prince of Broadway includes songs from many of the shows that earned Harold Prince a record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys); new songs, arrangements, orchestration and music supervision by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County); co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers); and direction by Prince himself.

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In addition to directing and producing the original productions of these now classic musicals, Prince also directed the acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. Prince is a trustee for the New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award, the Sean O'Casey Award, the National Medal of the Arts, and is an Oficier des Arts des Lettres from the French government.

The creative team for Prince of Broadway features Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (scenic and projection design), six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Jon Weston (sound design), Paul Huntley (wig design), Angelina Avallone (makeup design), Fred Lassen (music direction), Tara Rubin (casting), and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller (creative consultant).

Additional funding for Prince of Broadway is provided by generous supporters led by The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, and Kumiko Yoshii. The world premiere production of Prince of Broadway was produced by Umeda Arts Theater Co., Ltd., Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc., and Amuse Inc. in Japan on October 23, 2015.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens; The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Airline Highway by Lisa D'Amour; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Stanley; The Commons of Pensacola by Amanda Peet; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Furby David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain'tMisbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visitwww.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Tickets for Prince of Broadway are available through Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting www.Telecharge.com.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are available at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Box Office at 261 West 47th Street. Ticket prices are $89-$179.

New and renewing subscribers can still join by calling The MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

AUGUST 3 - SEPTEMBER 3: Prince of Broadway will be dark on Sundays.

· THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 (3 PERFORMANCES): Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM. There will be no Saturday matinee.

· MONDAY, AUGUST 7 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 20: Monday through Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2 PM.

· MONDAY, AUGUST 21 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 27 (WEEK OF OPENING): Monday through Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday(opening night) at 6:30 PM; Friday and Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2 PM.

· MONDAY, AUGUST 28 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3: Monday through Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2 PM.

STARTING, SEPTEMBER 4: Prince of Broadway will be dark on Mondays.

· MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 (WEEK OF LABOR DAY): Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM. The production is dark Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day.

· MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at 7 PM; Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM.

· MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1: Tuesday and Sunday at 7 PM; Wednesday through Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM.

· MONDAY, OCTOBER 2 - SUNDAY OCTOBER 22: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday through Saturday at 8 PM. Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM.

Related Articles