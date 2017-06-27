Quad Cinema to Salute Barbra Streisand with Weeklong Movie Marathon

Can't get enough of Barbra Streisand? Neither can the newly renovated Quad Cinemas in Greenwich Village!

According to Showbiz 411, beginning June 30, the four screen movie theater will be playing just about every Streisand movie in a 24/7 event Simply Streisand. This list will include All Night Long (1981), For Pete's Sake (1974), Funny Girl (1968), Funny Lady (1975), Hello, Dolly! (1969), The Main Event (1979), The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996), Nuts (1987), The Owl and the Pussycat (1970), The Prince of Tides (1991), A Star Is Born (1976), Up the Sandbox (1972), The Way We Were (1973), What's Up, Doc? (1972), On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (1970), and Yentl (1983).

Actress/singer/director/writer/composer/producer/designer/author/photographer/activist Barbra Streisand is the only artist ever to receive Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Directors Guild of America, Golden Globe, National Medal of Arts and Peabody Awards and France's Légion d'Honneur as well as the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. She is also the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. In 2015, President Barack Obama presented her with the highest civilian honor the United States bestows, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Quad holds an important place in Manhattan moviegoing history: when it opened October 18, 1972, it was the first theater in the city to have multiple screens under one roof. The original ads touted, "A new way to go to the movies": unlike the competition, the Quad could screen four films at any given time, not just one. This innovation allowed the theater to thrive for decades while many rivals disappeared or replicated its model; it finally gave New Yorkers the range of cinematic options reflective of their hometown's diversity.

For more information, visit quadcinema.com.

