Podcast: New Episode of Disney's Original Podcast Series Highlight's FREAKY FRIDAY

For this episode, we take a deep dive into the new Disney musical FREAKY FRIDAY , which was developed by Disney Theatrical Productions expressely for licensing to professional and then amateur theatres. Cast member Jason SweetTooth Williams moderates a chat--recorded backstage at La Jolla Playhouse--with the show's two stars, Heidi Blickenstaff and Emma Hunton.

Based on the classic Mary Rodgers novel and the hit Disney films, the show has a score by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning composers Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (NEXT TO NORMAL, IF/THEN) and a book by Bridget Carpenter (TV's PARENTHOOD and FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS).

FREAKY FRIDAY was directed and choreographed by Broadway vets Christopher Ashley (COME FROM AWAY, MEMPHIS) and Sergio Trujillo (ON YOUR FEET, JERSEY BOYS).

Following its world premiere at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA, FREAKY FRIDAY is currently playing a regional co-production that began at the La Jolla Playhouse. The production will play the Cleveland Playhouse from April 15th - May 20th. Tickets can be purchased at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

FREAKY FRIDAY will play Houston's Alley Theater from June 2nd - July 2nd. Tickets can be purchased at www.alleytheatre.org.

The FREAKY FRIDAY studio cast recording is now available in CD hard copy or digital download wherever music is sold or streamed. The free podcast is available now for download on iTunes.

ABOUT Disney Theatrical Productions

Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its nine Broadway titles have been seen by over 160 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 59 Tony Awards®, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With more than 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

The company's inaugural production, Beauty and the Beast, opened in 1994. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 28 countries worldwide.

In November 1997, Disney opened The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical. In its 20th smash year on Broadway, it has welcomed more than 90 million visitors worldwide to date, and can currently be seen in nine productions worldwide. Having played 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida opened on Broadway next, winning four 2000 Tony Awards. It was followed by Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, which opened in London in 2004 and went on to enjoy a six year Tony-winning Broadway run.

Tarzan®, which opened on Broadway in 2006, is now an international hit with an award-winning production in its 8th year in Germany. In January 2008, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway and was the #1-selling new musical of that year.

Disney Theatrical Productions opened two critically acclaimed productions on Broadway in 2012, receiving seven Tony Awards between them: Newsies, which recently concluded its tour throughout North America, and Peter and the Starcatcher, which enjoyed a two year New York run.

Aladdin is its most recent Broadway hit, with a global footprint that has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London, Sydney and a tour across North America.

Other successful stage ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the country's leading regional theatres to develop new stage titles including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Freaky Friday.

Their new Broadway musical Frozen is slated to open on Broadway in spring 2018.

