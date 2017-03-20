Playscripts Launches Broadway Licensing with Sean Cercone

Playscripts Inc. names Sean Cercone President, and announces Broadway Licensing, a new stock and amateur licensing company dedicated to the global distribution of Broadway musicals.

Rebel Rebel Capital, which acquired Playscripts Inc. in 2014, has guided the company to significant double-digit growth and will fund an aggressive acquisition strategy for its new sister company Broadway Licensing.

Cercone is the only President of a major licensing house whose breadth of experience spans successfully running a regional theatre, developing and producing new musicals, and acquiring the worldwide licensing rights to blockbuster Broadway titles. Authors and producers herald his proven track record of executing innovative global strategies as the new model of worldwide theatrical licensing.

Cercone stated, "Playscripts' reputation as an industry leader in digital technology is evident in their proprietary Backstage Pass, a revolutionary author portal where writers and their agents can view a real time transparent accounting of royalties. By combining their online digital platform with deep market relationships, Broadway Licensing's ability to maximize the value of an author's work is only rivaled by their ability to protect the copyright. On behalf of the entire team, I look forward to collaborating with visionary agents and talented authors to expand global opportunities for each title that is entrusted to us."

Sean Cercone most recently served as Chief Business Officer and Senior Vice President of Professional and International Licensing for Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). Since 2011, Cercone helped build TRW through the acquisition of marquee Broadway titles, including Jersey Boys and Million Dollar Quartet, and led the worldwide distribution of The Addams Family, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Color Purple, Curtains, All Shook Up, and Memphis by achieving productions in 69 different countries. He additionally led the redevelopment of Ghost: The Musical (with Oscar winning author Bruce Joel Rubin and Grammy Award winners Glen Ballard and Dave Stewart), Ring of Fire: Small Cast Version (w/ Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr.), and Big Fish: 12 Chair Version (with Tony and Grammy Nominee Andrew Lippa and Grammy Nominee John August.) Cercone co-wrote the newest adaptation of SaturdayNight Fever with collaborator David Abbinanti which has been seen in 2016 and 2017 throughout North America, South Africa, Italy, Brazil, and Peru. Cercone is a proud member of the Broadway League and previously served as the Producing Artistic Director of The Carousel, Executive Producer of Theatre Building Chicago, and founded the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival. He has served on the board of the National Alliance of Musical Theaters, Co-Chaired of the NAMT New Musical Theatre Festival and served as Board President of the Cleveland Theatre Collective. Cercone was named to Crain's Business Top 40 Under 40, holds an MFA in Theatre from West Virginia University, and is an avid Ironman.

Playscripts Inc. is a premier theatrical licensing company dedicated to pioneering new work and inspiring new productions around the world. Founded in 1998, they services the global the theatrical market by managing the live stage rights of an author's work and publishing their approved scripts and scores. Playscripts continues to expand its influence and reached a milestone in 2016 by topping over 3 million website visitors and 500,000 online samples viewed. For more information visit www.Playscripts.com.

