Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is now in performances ahead of a Monday, April 17th opening night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews began Thursday, March 16.
Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.
Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl,Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.
Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Andy Karl and cast
Andy Karl
John Sanders and Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Andy Karl and Barrett Doss
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
Andy Karl and Barrett Doss
Andy Karl and Cast
Barrett Doss and Cast
Cast of Groundhog Day