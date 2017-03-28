Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway

The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is now in performances ahead of a Monday, April 17th opening night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews began Thursday, March 16.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl,Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles