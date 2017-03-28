GROUNDHOG DAY
Click Here for More Articles on GROUNDHOG DAY

Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway

Mar. 28, 2017  

The Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is now in performances ahead of a Monday, April 17th opening night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews began Thursday, March 16.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl,Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl and cast Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
John Sanders and Andy Karl Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl and Barrett Doss Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Barrett Doss and Andy Karl Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl and Barrett Doss Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Andy Karl and Cast Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Barrett Doss and Cast Photo Flash: Welcome to Smalltown, USA! First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway
Cast of Groundhog Day

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Hangs Up Her Apron and Bids Farewell to WAITRESS
  • ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Sailing to Haiti to Find Broadway Lead; Dates Set!
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield, and the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA
  • Photo Flash: Lily Tomlin Visits Broadway's ANASTASIA
  • Photo Flash: ANASTASIA and GROUNDHOG DAY Celebrate First Two Show Day, PHANTOM Plays with Snapchat Filters, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum Have Movie Musical in the Works

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com