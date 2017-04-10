IN TRANSIT
Photo Flash: Steven Van Zandt Visits IN TRANSIT on Broadway!

Apr. 10, 2017  

Actor and musician Steven Van Zandt, best known for being a member of Bruce Springstein's E Street Band and the television show The Sopranos, attended In Transit this past weekend. Check out the photo below!

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. With a groundbreaking a cappella score by a team including the creators of Pitch Perfect and Frozen, IN TRANSIT takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way. Modern yet timeless, In Transit is a story about all of us, set to music that will stay with you long after the ride is over.

With a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth and vocal arrangements by Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, "The Sing-Off"), In Transit is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award® winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

Steven Van Zandt and the cast of In Transit

