Photo Flash: Stars of HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Reunite for Panel

The stars and creative team of "HAIRSPRAY LIVE!" reunited for a panel discussion and special performances on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy, North Hollywood.

Moderated by Ricki Lake, the panel included Maddie Baillio, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Garrett Clayton, Jennifer Hudson, Ephraim Sykes, Shahadi Wright Joseph, executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, live television director Alex Rudzinski, composer/co-lyricist Marc Shaiman, co-lyricist Scott Wittman, choreographer Jerry Mitchell and production designer Derek McLane.

The evening, presented by NBC and Universal Television, included performances by Maddie Baillio ("Good Morning Baltimore") and Jennifer Hudson ("I Know Where I've Been," video here).

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "Hairspray Live!" combines the dazzling excitement of musical theater with a message of love, inclusion, friendship and acceptance. In 1962 Baltimore, teenager Tracy Turnblad's dream is to dance on "The Corny Collins Show." When, against all odds, she wins a role on the show, Tracy becomes a celebrity overnight and uses her newfound fame to campaign for the integration of the all-white TV program. With the support of her mother Edna, her father Wilbur, her best friend Penny, and her new friends, Link Larkin, Motormouth Maybelle, Seaweed J. Stubbs and Little Inez, Tracy teaches the world how to dance together. Starring Maddie Baillio, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Garrett Clayton, Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, Ephraim Sykes and Shahadi Wright Joseph. "Hairspray Live!" brings together the creative talents of executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, script adaptor Harvey Fierstein, the original Broadway adaptation's choreographer Jerry Mitchell, original songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, two-time Emmy Award-winning live television director Alex Rudzinski, award-winning costume designer Mary Vogt, music director Lon Hoyt, and Emmy-Award winning production designer Derek McLane.

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Related Articles