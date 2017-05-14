Photo Flash: Sean Hayes Kisses the Cod at COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Another Broadway favorite stopped by Come From Away this weekend - Tony Award nominee Sean Hayes. And what's a visit to Come From Away without kissing the cod with Chad Kimball? Check out the photo below!

Sean Hayes most recently starred on Broadway in 2016's AN ACT OF GOD. He made his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of PROMISES PROMISES.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley (Memphis) that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Photo courtesy of Chad Kimball on Twitter

