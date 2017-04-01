SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: SOUSATZKA Just Wants to Dance, PHANTOM's Fops Are on a Rampage, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Apr. 1, 2017  

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week SOUSATZKA took a club-style dance break, PHANTOM's fops got into trouble with some heavy machinery, and MISS SAIGON struck a pose the Engineer would be proud of. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Jesus Christ Superstar (Regional): @AdamKemmerer Jesus and Judas with that Sat. Mat chill going on #SIP #SaturdayIntermissionPic #SuperstarBRT @brtstage @BroadwayWorld

Phantom of the Opera (National Tour): @quintoott The final day of @PhantomOnTour at @KravisCenter and the Fops are comin for ya! #sip #phantomustour @WTTaylor22

Sousatzka (Toronto): @KBurthwright @SousatzkaTO All We Wanna Do Is Go Dancing! #sip #TO #dancini #hometowngirlchronicles @thishowwegotothaclub @JewelleBlackman @JFreShManX5

Murder on the Orient Express (Regional): @MaxizPad Where did the time go? We close tomorrow here at The @McCarter Theatre! Places for Act 2!! #SIP #McCarterMOTOE #OrientExpress

Jane Eyre (Regional): @CToyJ Adele & her petticoat take a break #SIP @CincyPlay @BroadwayWorld #JaneEyreCincy #RebeccaHirota

Daddy Long Legs (Regional): @thepublicpgh Intermission! #sip #daddylonglegs #jervispendleton #allansnyder #takeover #twodoeshay #matinee @danielle__bowen

Miss Saigon (Broadway): @mhbaerga Living My LeatherBoyDreams!! @misssaigonus #SwingNation #AllSkate #SIP #LeatherBoyBringsYouJoy #MissSaigonBWay #PussyCatDolls #Roots #ShowGirl #PelvicThrust #NoamiMalone #ShesAllBodyRolls #WhatHappensInBankok

Noises Off (Regional): @ohmelard The ladies of Noises Off @oregoncabaret ! #sip #noisesoffoct #spiceupyourlife #sardines

James and the Giant Peach (Regional): @embrizzle The cast of @stageonefamilytheatre's James and the Giant Peach: STRAIGHT OUTTA DA PEACH. @officialbroadwayworld @keenanblogger #SIP #2dowshay #followthatpeach


