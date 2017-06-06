Photo Flash: Marilyn Maye, Laura Benanti, Charles Busch, Laura Osnes and More Mark Feinstein's/54 Below's 5th Anniversary

Last night, Feinstein's/54 Below's celebrated its 5th Anniversary with an all-star celebration featuring treasured resident artists and audience favorites from "Broadway's Living Room." Scroll down for photos from the star-studded event!

Participants included Charles Busch; Liz Callaway; Jason Danieley; Marilyn Maye; Alice Ripley; Seth Sikes; Joe Iconis and Family; Sondheim Unplugged with Phil Geoffrey Bond and Sally Mayes; The Broadway Princess Party featuring Laura Osnes, Taylor Louderman, Desi Oakley, and Benjamin Rauhala; and more. Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Robert W. Schneider, the evening featured musical direction by Tedd Firth.

In the five years since its opening in June of 2012, Feinstein's/54 Below has presented over four thousand shows with countless artists in a wide array of programming and musical styles. Now an indispensable part of the theatrical community, the club has become a home for many of Broadway's favorite performers as well as a popular gathering spot for their fans.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly.

Photo Credits: Allie Glickman and Nella Vera

