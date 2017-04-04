Photo Flash: Josh Groban and Stars of 'GREAT COMET' Support Culture For One

On the evening of Monday, April 3rd, NYC's prominent philanthropists, as well as those involved in the arts, entertainment, and fashion came together at espace for Culture For One's Fifth Annual Benefit which raised $290,000 to provide the under-served youth in NYC's foster care system with access to the arts. WABC news anchor Sade Baderinwa served as the emcee for the evening, which also included three riveting performances from Josh Groban and the cast of The Great Comet of 1812. Scroll down for photos!

Diana and Joe DiMenna were honored with the Culture For One Inspiration Award for arts and entertainment leadership and their dedication to the organization.

Comedian Caroline Rhea provided comic relief while raising additional funds for the silent auction that included top items such as a VIP concert package to attend Bruno Mars' much-anticipated upcoming show, a Chuck Close self-portrait, and a photoshoot with legendary photographer Arthur Elgort and stylist to the stars Ann Caruso.

Notable attendees included Alexandra Richards, Patti Hansen Richards, Caroline Rhea, stylist Ann Caruso, fashion designer Frederick Anderson, filmmaker Shruti Ganguly, Harold Koda, jewelry designer Joan B. Horning, Susan Clatworthy, Hofit Golan, and Susan Shin.

Guests were inspired when Culture For One founder and executive director Linn Tanzman took the stage to tell the story of how the organization was founded. Following Linn's poignant speech, former foster youth and Culture For One participant Jahlika Hamilton brought the crowd to tears - and received a standing ovation with her deeply emotional recount of the positive impact that Culture For One has had on her life, and how the organization helped create new happy memories for help her overcome the hurt and many challenges she faced being in the foster care system.

Culture For One's mission is to inspire New York City children living in foster care by providing cultural experiences and exposure to a broader world. Through these opportunities, Culture For One improves outcomes for these most vulnerable youth, and for some, change their trajectories forever. Access to the arts, rarely available to youth in foster care, is a vital means of stimulating a child's intellectual development. Culture For One uses the arts as a vehicle to connect with these children and teens, motivate them, widen their view of what is possible to achieve, and encourage them to prepare for independent adulthood. Visit www.cultureforone.org for more information.

Created by Dave Malloy and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 stars Josh Groban as 'Pierre' and Denée Benton as 'Natasha,' and features choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Nicholas Pope, music supervision by Sonny Paladino, and musical direction by Or Matias.

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan

