Photo Flash: Jay Armstrong Johnson Revisits Favorite Tunes and More at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series welcomed Jay Armstrong Johnson, who recently starred in the titular role in Candide in the New York City Opera production, in concert at the historic room last night, February 6. BroadwayWorld has photos from the show below!

After making his solo debut at Birdland in 2010, Jay Armstrong Johnson has been a busy boy. He's wowed Broadway audiences as one if the Three Sailors in On The Town (Chip), Greg in Hands on Hardbody, and Claude in Hair.

After creating the role of Will Olsen on ABC's "Quantico", Jay returned back to Birdland to revisit some of his favorite tunes in an intimate evening celebrating his love of music and theater. Backed by a three-piece band with new arrangements and musical direction by Rodney Bush, Jay took the audience through some of his favorite career moments with some very special guests.

Photo Credit: Jason Ratigan

