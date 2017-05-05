Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with John Douglas Thompson and More for JULIUS CAESAR in the Park

The Public Theater is gearing up for its 2017 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, beginning Tuesday, May 23 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, continuing a 55-year tradition of free theater in Central Park. The rarely seen Julius Caesar, directed by The Public's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, begins previews Tuesday, May 23 and runs through Sunday, June 18 with an official press opening on Monday, June 12. Scroll down for a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal!

The complete cast of Julius Caesar will feature Tina Benko (Calpurnia); Teagle F. Bougere (Casca); Yusef Bulos (Cinna the Poet); Eisa Davis (Decius Brutus); RoBert Gilbert (Octavius); Gregg Henry (Caesar); Edward James Hyland (Lepidus, Popilius); Nikki M. James (Portia); Christopher Livingston (Titinis, Cinna); Elizabeth Marvel (Antony); Chris Myers (Flavius, Messala, Ligarius); Marjan Neshat (Metullus Cimber); Corey Stoll (Marcus Brutus); John Douglas Thompson (Caius Cassius); and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Marullus). The non-equity company will include Isabel Arraiza (Publius Clitus); Erick Betancourt; Mayaa Boateng (Soothsayer); Motell Foster (Trebonius); Dash King; Tyler La Marr (Lucillius); Gideon McCarty; Nick Selting (Lucius, Strato); Alexander Shaw (Octavius' Servant); Michael Thatcher (Cobbler); and Justin Walker White (Pindarus). Yusef Bulos replaces the previously announced Stephen Adly Guirgis who had to depart the production due to writing conflicts.

JULIUS CAESAR will be followed by A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM directed by Obie Award winner and The Public's Founder of Public Works and Resident DirectorLear deBessonet, beginning Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13, with an official press opening on Monday, July 31.

The Public Theater's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis directs Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

JULIUS CAESAR will feature scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Paul Tazewell; lighting design by Kenneth Posner; sound design by Jessica Paz; original music and soundscapes by Bray Poor; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas.

Since 1962, over five million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at the Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joe Papp as a way to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of the Company's mission to increase access and engage the community.

For more ticket information visit www.publictheater.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

