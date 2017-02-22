Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's THE GIRLS at Phoenix Theatre

THE GIRLS, based on the true story, the film and the award-winning play byTim Firth, Calendar Girls, opened last night, Tuesday 21 February, at thePhoenix Theatre in London's West End, where it had previewed from 28 January 2017. The West End premiere follows sold-out runs at the Grand Theatre Leeds and the Lowry Salford late 2015/early 2016. In the West End, the producers have made a commitment to there being no 'premium-rated' seats and no booking fees if tickets are purchased via the official show and theatre websites or direct from the theatre.

The 'Girls' will be played by Debbie Chazen as Ruth, Sophie-Louise Dann as Celia,Michele Dotrice as Jessie, Claire Machin as Cora, Claire Moore as Chris and JoAnna Riding as Annie. Also in the cast will be Joe Caffrey as Rod, Jeremy Clyde as Denis, John Davitt as Doctor, Soo Drouet as Brenda, James Gaddas as John, Jenny Gayner as Miss Wilson(coffee), Steve Giles as Lawrence, Maxwell Hutcheon as Colin, Shirley Jameson as Miss Wilson (tea), Marian McLoughlin as Marie, Judith Street as Lady Cravenshire and Jane Lambert, Rebecca Louis, Victoria Blackburn and Frazer Hadfield, and introducing Josh Benson as Tommo, Ben Hunter as Danny and Chloe May Jackson as Jenny.

Photo credit: Alan Davidson

