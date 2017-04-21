HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler
Photo Flash: Inside HELLO, DOLLY's Opening Night!

Apr. 21, 2017  

The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production opened last night, April 20.

Check out photos from the opening night festivities below!

This Hello, Dolly! is the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.



A post shared by Vincenzo Parrella (@vincparr) on



A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on


A post shared by Robert Zimmerman (@zimmrob) on


A post shared by David Cale (@davidcale) on



A post shared by Tia Jay (@thetiajay) on




