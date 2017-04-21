Photo Flash: Inside HELLO, DOLLY's Opening Night!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production opened last night, April 20.

This Hello, Dolly! is the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

WATCH: @BetteMidler taking the stage on opening night for the return of "Hello, Dolly!" On Broadway! pic.twitter.com/lGmDfrRvsD — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2017

A post shared by Hayley Podschun (@hayley_podschun) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

A post shared by Vincenzo Parrella (@vincparr) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

A post shared by Donna Murphy (@officialdonnamurphy) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

A post shared by Robert Zimmerman (@zimmrob) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

A post shared by David Cale (@davidcale) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

A post shared by Analisa Leaming-Glaser (@analisaleaming) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

A post shared by Tia Jay (@thetiajay) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

A post shared by ???? unforgettable ?? (@classic_essential) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT



