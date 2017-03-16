Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf

Mar. 16, 2017  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright and ensemble member Tracy Letts, directed by Dexter Bullard. Linda Vista begins previews March 30, 2017 and the production runs through May 21, 2017 in the Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N Halsted St. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

A hilarious and complex coming-of-age story, the cast features ensemble members Ian Barford (Wheeler), Tim Hopper (Paul), Sally Murphy (Margaret) and Caroline Neff (Anita) with Kahyun Kim (Minnie), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael). This is the fifth world premiere production by Tracy Letts that Steppenwolf has produced.

Wheeler is 50. His marriage is over, his job is mundane, and the best years of his life appear to be behind him. A move from the cot in his ex-wife's garage to his own apartment opens up new possibilities for love and sex-complicated, painful and hilarious. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Press performances are Saturday, April 8 at 3pm and Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30pm; opening night is Sunday, April 9. Single tickets ($20-$94) are on sale through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Photo Credit: Joel Moorman

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Dexter Bullard and ensemble member Tracy Letts Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Dexter Bullard Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble member Ian Barford (Wheeler) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Cora Vander Broek (Jules) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Kahyun Kim (Minnie) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Dexter Bullard and ensemble member Tim Hopper (Paul) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble member Ian Barford (Wheeler) and Kahyun Kim (Minnie) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble member Sally Murphy (Margaret) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble member Tim Hopper (Paul) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble members Tim Hopper (Paul) and Ian Barford (Wheeler) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble member Tracy Letts and Dexter Bullard Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Cora Vander Broek (Jules) Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Tracy Letts and More for LINDA VISTA at Steppenwolf
Ensemble member Tracy Letts


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer Perform 'Last Night of the World' on 'Today'
  • Breaking News: HAMILTON to Kick Off Second National Tour in the Pacific Northwest
  • Photo Flash: It Takes a Woman! First Look at Bette Midler in HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Afternoon Update: All Broadway Shows Currently On; MTA Suspends Above Ground and Express Service; Telecharge Offering Exchanges
  • Joshua Jackson, Stephen Spinella, John McGinty and Lauren Ridloff to Lead BTG's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon; Summer Casting Set!
  • Official: Trump Administration Budget Plan Calls to Eliminate National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com