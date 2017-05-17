Photo Flash: Hello, Reba! Midler Hangs Backstage with McEntire at HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

Earlier this week, the Shubert Theatre got a special visit from Broadway veteran and recording artist Reba McEntire, and leading lady Bette Midler welcomed her backstage!

Thanks @bettemidler for the super hospitality!! You're the best!!!!! #hellodolly @shanetarleton @snellycat A post shared by Reba (@reba) on May 15, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

