Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Anthony Ramos & More in Spike Lee's SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT, Coming to Netflix

Where's BROOKLYN at, Where's Brooklyn at!!!? Thirty years ago, Spike Lee burst onto the independent filmmaking scene with his groundbreaking look at one free-spirited artist making it happen for herself in Brooklyn, New York. Now, Miss Nola Darling returns in a timely, topical update of the visionary Oscar -nominated writer-director's SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT. The series will debut globally on Netflix on Thanksgiving, November 23, 2017. Get a first look below!

The First Look images include: DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) in the central role of Nola Darling. Nola's friends Clorinda Bradford played by Margot Bingham (Barbershop 3), Shemekka Epps played by Chyna Layne (Precious), and Rachel played by Elise Hudson. The gallery also features First Looks of Nola's 3 Lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony (Divergent), Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent (The Book of Negroes), and Mars Blackmon played by HAMILTON alum Anthony Ramos.

The seriously sexy comedy stars breakout actress DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, an UNCOMPROMISING woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: The Cultured Model, Greer Childs, The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon. Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now-she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate, sexual..

Spike Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, he created and produced the show. Tonya Lewis Lee is Executive Producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also Producers. She's Gotta Have It was SPIKE's landmark film which he shot in 12 days during the long hot summer of 1986. The film signaled a change of how African Americans are portrayed in movies. The new She's Gotta Have It is his first TV series.

