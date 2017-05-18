Photo Flash: Greg Hildreth, Dave Malloy & More Celebrate SPACE on Ryder Farm at 2017 Kick-Off Party
SPACE on Ryder Farm, the non-profit artist residency program located on Ryder Farm, an idyllic 200 year-old working organic farm in Brewster, New York announced its 2017 season for The Working Farm, Family Residency, Creative Solutions Symposium and Artistic Residency programs at The Players Club. In attendance were Greg Hildreth, Vella Lovell, and Colby Minifie, as well as 2017 SPACE residents Dave Malloy, Eliza Bent, and Cusi Cram. Scroll down for photos!
Founded in 2010 by Emily Simoness as a one-of-a-kind artistic home away from home for artists and innovators, SPACE on Ryder Farm counts among its alumni Academy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and winners, Pulitzer finalists, Guggenheim Fellows, Obie Award winners, and a MacArthur Genius Award winner.
"In a world that is increasingly fast-paced and distracted, it is more and more vital for artists and innovators to have time to slow down and grow something, be it their craft or a mission statement," said Executive Director Simoness. "We're thrilled to announce the 2017 residents at SPACE on Ryder Farm - individuals and companies who value the slower pace and literal and figurative space that time on Ryder Farm affords them."
Brian McCarthy & 2017 SPACE resident Janet Noh CREDIT Andrew Garrett
Colby Minifie, Greg Hildreth ,Teddy Bergman & Danny Deferrari CREDIT Judith Levitt
Daniel Vosovic CREDIT Judith Levitt
Dave Malloy & Eliza Bent, both 2017 SPACE residents CREDIT Judith Levitt
SPACE Founder and Executive Director, Emily Simoness, and Michael Chernus CREDIT Judith Levitt
Greg Hildreth, Therese Barbato & Ava Eisenson CREDIT Andrew Garrett
Jaynie Saunders Tiller, Susan Bernfield & Deadria Harrington CREDIT Judith Levitt
Jen Silverman and Dane Laffrey, both 2017 SPACE Residents CREDIT Judith Levitt
SPACE Working Farm Curator, John Baker, and 2017 Working Farm Resident, Kevin Armento CREDIT Judith Levitt
Jon Caren & Francine Volpe CREDIT Judith Levitt
Josh Brody & 2017 Working Farm Resident, Emily Feldman CREDIT Judith Levitt
Michael Chernus, Christine Jones & Therese Barbato CREDIT Andrew Garrett
Robbie Stein, Emily Simoness & Eric Fischl CREDIT Judith Levitt
Saheem Ali and Michael Thurber, both 2017 SPACE Residents CREDIT Judith Levitt
Vella Lovell and Clea Alsip CREDIT Judith Levitt