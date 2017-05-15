Photo Flash: Go Behind the Scenes of SAG-AFTRA Foundation's HAMILTON Conversation

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On May 12, the series welcomed the cast of Hamilton, featuring Javier Munoz, Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart, Mandy Gonzalez, and Bryan Terrell Clark. The event was moderated by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"

Check out behind the scenes photos from the even below.

Related Articles