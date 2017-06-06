Photo Flash: First Look at the Broadway-Bound ROMAN HOLIDAY!

The pre-Broadway engagement of ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical, is premiering as part of SHN's 2017 Season this summer. Newcomer Stephanie Styles and Broadway favorite Drew Gehling (Waitress) take on the iconic roles portrayed by Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in the classic film, and Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful) and TV and stage star Sara Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") round out the principal cast.

Directed by Beautiful's Marc Bruni, the new musical plays SHN Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor Street, San Francisco) through June 18, 2017ahead of a fall 2017 Broadway opening.

Based on Paramount Pictures Corporation's 1953 Academy Award-winning film that starred Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musicalhas a book by Kathy Speer & Terry Grossman and Paul Blake, and features such unforgettable Cole Porter songs as "Night and Day," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," and "Easy to Love."

In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life - to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.

