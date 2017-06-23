Photo Flash: First Look at Rosie O'Donnell, Leslie Margherita, Max von Essen, Taylor Louderman and More in HOLLYWOOD NURSES

See brand new photos from Monday night's all-star benefit reading of HOLLYWOOD NURSES at The Mainstage Theatre.

HOLLYWOOD NURSES, written by Sheila Head (Head Games, PBS's "Cyberchase") and Peter Michael Marino (Desperately Seeking the Exit, Late with Lance!), and directed by Carl Andress (Die, Mommie, Die!, The Tribute Artist) was emceed and narrated by Emmy Award winnerRosie O'Donnell, and starred Golden Globe Award winner Kathleen Turner (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Head Nurse Stone, Tony Award nominee Geneva Carr (Hand to God) as Faye Kettering and Dot Diamond, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Nurse Suzanne Medford, Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots) as Nurse Jenny Tyler, and Tony Award Nominee Max von Essen (On the Town, Evita) as Kris/Dr. Brad. The one-night-only reading was produced on Monday, June 19, by Norma Lana in support of The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative of The Actors Fund.

Nurse Jenny Tyler is running from her past. Nurse Suzanne Medford is running from her present. When their secret worlds collide at Holly View Hospital they ignite forbidden passions, erupting into a dangerous scandal that even the most modern medicine cannot cure. HOLLYWOOD NURSES is a comic homage to the lesbian pulp novels of the 1950s, told with a modern sensibility. Long before these topics were mainstream, the books spoke to a generation unsure of its sexuality by exploring the consequences of "choice," while reassuring readers that they were not alone.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

