Photo Flash: First Look at Hannah Yelland and More in INTELLIGENCE at Arena Stage

Jacqueline E. Lawton's new political thriller Intelligence makes its world premiere at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Under the direction of Daniella Topol (Round House's Ironbound), Intelligence explores the cost of deception and the consequences of speaking truth to power. Due to popular demand, the production has been extended for one week with eight additional performances and runs now through April 9, 2017 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The production features Tony Award nominee Hannah Yelland (Broadway's Brief Encounter) as Valerie Plame, Lawrence Redmond (Arena Stage's All the Way) as her husband Joseph Wilson, Nora Achrati (Forum Theatre's I Call My Brothers) as Leyla Nazari, Ethan Hova (Woolly Mammoth's Guards at the Taj) as Dr. Malik Nazari and Aakhu TuahNera Freeman (Arena Stage's The Great White Hope) as Elaine Matthews.

Intelligence is a fictionalized account of a covert operative who, tasked with protecting the national security of the United States post-9/11, is racing to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. With her country at war, her cover is blown and the lives of her assets are put in jeopardy. Inspired by true events, Intelligence follows one woman's journey to serve her country, protect her family and fight for the truth and justice.

Photo Credit: C. Stanley Photography

