Photo Flash: First Look at Encores! THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN

Jul. 27, 2017  

Next up at Encores! Off-Center is Kirsten Childs' delightful, provocative, and poignant 2000 musical, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, running July 26-27. Following a young African-American dancer, Viveca, from West Coast suburbia to Broadway, all the while navigating the politics of race and gender in an attempt to uncover her own identity, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin is directed by Robert O'Hara with choreography by Byron Easley and music direction by Annastasia Victory.

It stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) in the role of Viveca, Penelope Armstead-Williams, Tanya Birl, Kaitlyn Davidson, Josh Davis(Director Bob), Yurel Echezarreta (Modern Teacher), Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Korey Jackson (Gregory), Kingsley Leggs (Daddy), Jo'Nathan Michael, Kenita R. Miller, Julius Thomas III (Ballet Teacher), Shelley Thomas (Mommy), and Alex Wong (Jazz Teacher).

BroadwayWorld is bringing you photos of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


