Photo Flash: First Look at Emily Donahoe and Kathleen Chalfant in Amy Herzog's MARY JANE at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre concludes its 50th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of Mary Jane by Amy Herzog, directed by Anne Kauffman, now through May 20 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Friday, May 5. The cast of Mary Jane includes Kathleen Chalfant, Emily Donahoe, Vella Lovell, Miriam Silverman, and Shona Tucker. BroadwayWorld has a first look at them in action below!

The production features sets by Laura Jellinek; costumes by Emily Rebholz; lighting by ElizaBeth Green; sound by Ian Scot; dramaturgy by Amy Boratko; technical direction by Harry Beauregard; dialect coaching by Ron Carlos; wig, and hair design by Dave Bova and J. Jared Janas; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; and stage management by Rebekah Heusel.

As Mary Jane (Emily Donahue) navigates both the mundane and the unfathomable realities of caring for Alex, her chronically ill young son, she finds herself building a community of women from many walks of life. Mary Jane is

Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog's remarkably powerful and compassionate portrait of a contemporary American woman striving for grace.

Mary Jane was commissioned by Yale Rep. Development and production support are provided by Yale's Binger Center for New Theatre. Mary Jane is the recipient of a 2016 Edgerton New Play Award. Mary Jane is supported in part by a Theatre Development Grant from the

Tickets for Mary Jane range from $12-99 and are available online at yalerep.org, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

