Photo Flash: Art Unveiled for Lynn Nottage's SWEAT on Broadway

Following a sold out, critically acclaimed engagement at New York's Public Theater, Sweat, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey will transfer to Broadway's Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). Broadway performances of Sweat will begin March 4 for a March 26, 2017 opening.

The official Broadway artwork has just been unveiled - check it out below!

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.



Key Art for SWEAT on Broadway. Original Off-Broadway cast photo by Pari Dukovic; Design by Drewdesignco / Area of Practice.

