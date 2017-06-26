Photo Flash: Alan Cumming, Jane Lynch, Faith Prince and More Onstage in CONCERT FOR AMERICA at the Curran

The sixth edition of Concert For America was held at The Curran in San Francisco on Saturday, June 24. The concert was "an evening of entertainment with stars of film, television, music, comedy, and Broadway raising funds for five national organizations working to protect civil rights." Scroll down for photos of the stars onstage, including Alan Cumming, Jane Lynch and more!

After years of doing fundraisers and volunteering for a myriad of non-profit organizations, husbands Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley decided in 2015 to form their own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Through creative means, they wanted to directly help one of the most vulnerable populations in our society-children. Thus, Your Kids, Our Kids was born.

Even though the initial focus was intended to be only children, it became clear by the end of 2016 that the number of people at risk in the United States had increased greatly and the net had widened immensely.

James and Seth decided to do what they have always done when a crisis arises: gather their friends and put on a show! They wanted to benefit a wide array of non-profit organizations serving a diverse audience but all having a similar focus: fighting for civil and human rights for all Americans. And, so, on January 20, 2017, the first edition of Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! premiered at The Town Hall in New York City, with the intent of going around the country every month for the foreseeable future with the same mission: to raise money and infuse our fellow Americans with hope and inspiration and the desire to become more active citizens.