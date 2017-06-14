Photo Coverage: The Shubert Theatre Gets Ready for Donna Murphy!

Fresh off of the show's four Tony wins, Hello, Dolly! just welcomed two-time Tony Award®-winner and one of Broadway's most treasured stars, Donna Murphy, stepping into the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi for Tuesday evening performances beginning last night, June 13. (Ms. Murphy will also take over the role during Ms. Midler's vacations.)

Directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! is playing at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

An award-winning star of stage and screen, Ms. Murphy has captivated audiences and critics alike with the depth and range of her work, including Tony Award-winning performances in Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's Passion and Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Tony nominated performances in Wonderful Town, LoveMusik and The People in the Picture, and The Witch in The Public Theater's acclaimed production of Into The Woods. Ms. Murphy earned a Daytime Emmy for her work in HBO's "Someone Had to Benny," and her many TV credits include the PBS period drama Mercy Street, ABC's Resurrection, VH1's Hindsight, The Good Wife, and Royal Pains. On the big screen, Ms. Murphy was last seen in The Bourne Legacy, Todd Solondz' Dark Horse and Vera Farmiga's Higher Ground. Her other memorable film performances include The Nanny Diaries, Center Stage, Star Trek: Insurrection, and the voice of Mother Gothel in Disney's hit animated feature Tangled.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for

Theatre Marquee for

Theatre Marquee for

Theatre Marquee for Theatre Marquee for Donna Murphy starring in 'Hello, Dolly' at The Shubert Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.Theatre Marquee for Donna Murphy starring in 'Hello, Dolly' at The Shubert Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.Theatre Marquee for Donna Murphy starring in 'Hello, Dolly' at The Shubert Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.Theatre Marquee for Donna Murphy starring in 'Hello, Dolly' at The Shubert Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.

Related Articles