Photo Coverage: The Lovely Laura Osnes Joins the Sardi's Wall of Fame

May. 13, 2017  

The lovely miss Laura Osnes joined the litany of famous faces lining the wall's of the classic Broadway eatery, Sardi's this week and BroadwayWorld was there to capture all the action. Check out the photos below to see the luminous leading lady celebrate the unveiling of her portrait!

Laura can currently be seen wowing audiences in the brassy new Broadway musical, Bandstand. Her other Broadway appearances include title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations). Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award).

She appeared as Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations) and Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

