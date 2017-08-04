BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!

Aug. 4, 2017  

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. for one final Thursday- August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's event featured performances by the casts of Miss Saigon (Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada), Chicago (David Bushman, Gabrielle McClinton, Jessica Ernest, Michael Scirrotto, Robyn Hurder, Peter Nelson, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jennifer Dunne), and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Lulu Fall, Shoba Narayan, Lauren Zakrin) with special guests from Broadway Dreams.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

high res photos

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
David Bushman, Gabrielle McClinton, Jessica Ernest, Michael Scirrotto, Robyn Hurder, Peter Nelson, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jennifer Dunne

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Bob Bronson

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Catherine Russell

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Jennifer Dunne, Michael Scirrotto, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jessica Ernest

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Peter Nelson, Jennifer Dunne, Michael Scirrotto, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jessica Ernest, David Bushman

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Peter Nelson, Jennifer Dunne, Michael Scirrotto, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jessica Ernest, David Bushman

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Michael Scirrotto, Donna Marie Asbury, David Bushman

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Peter Nelson, Jessica Ernest, Michael Scirrotto, Jennifer Dunne, Donna Marie Asbury, Gabrielle McClinton, David Bushman

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Michael Scirrotto, Jennifer Dunne, Donna Marie Asbury, Gabrielle McClinton, David Bushman

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Denny Paschall, Robyn Hurder, Michael Scirrotto

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Robyn Hurder and the cast of CHICAGO

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Michael Scirrotto, David Bushman, Robyn Hurder, Denny Paschall, Peter Nelson

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Robyn Hurder, Donna Marie Asbury

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Donna Marie Asbury, Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Donna Marie Asbury, Robyn Hurder

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Robyn Hurder, Donna Marie Asbury

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Peter Nelson, Jessica Ernest, David Bushman, Michael Scirrotto, Robyn Hurder, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jennifer Dunne

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Shoba Narayan

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Shoba Narayan

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Shoba Narayan

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Shoba Narayan

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Shoba Narayan

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lulu Fall

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lulu Fall

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lulu Fall

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lulu Fall

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lulu Fall

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lauren Zakrin

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lauren Zakrin

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lauren Zakrin

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lauren Zakrin

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lauren Zakrin

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lulu Fall, Shoba Narayan, Lauren Zakrin

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Broadway Dreams

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Broadway Dreams

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Quentin Earl Darrington

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Quentin Earl Darrington

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Quentin Earl Darrington and Broadway Dreams

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Ryann Redmond

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Lauren Elder

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Ryann Redmond, Lauren Elder

Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
Ryann Redmond, Lauren Elder, and Broadway Dreams


Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
  • Photo Coverage: On a Midsummer Night, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Celebrates Opening!
  • Photo Coverage: The Band Plays On! BANDSTAND Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of HAMLET with Oscar Isaac & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Takes First Bows in THE GREAT COMET!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com