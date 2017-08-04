Photo Coverage: The Casts of MISS SAIGON, GREAT COMET & More Belt It Out at Bryant Park!
The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.
Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. for one final Thursday- August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.
This week's event featured performances by the casts of Miss Saigon (Rachelle Ann Go, Eva Noblezada), Chicago (David Bushman, Gabrielle McClinton, Jessica Ernest, Michael Scirrotto, Robyn Hurder, Peter Nelson, Donna Marie Asbury, Denny Paschall, Jennifer Dunne), and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Lulu Fall, Shoba Narayan, Lauren Zakrin) with special guests from Broadway Dreams.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
