Photo Coverage: The Band's All Here! In Rehearsal with the Company of BANDSTAND

Mar. 8, 2017  

In just weeks, the brand new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, prior to an official opening night on Wednesday, April 26.

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Corey Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers ( Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Laura Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

The company met the press earlier this week at the historic Rainbow Room and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion. Check out full photo coverage below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

