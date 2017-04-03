Photo Coverage: Stephen Karam's SPEECH & DEBATE Celebrates NYC Premiere!

The Broadway community celebrated the premiere of Speech & Debate featuring Janeane Garofalo, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kal Penn, Roger Bart, and Jeremy Rowley last night, April 2. The film is based on the critically acclaimed comedy by Tony Award winner Stephen Karam (The Humans), was directed by Dan Harris, and stars Liam James, Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie. The film also features Skylar Astin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, cameos by Broadway's biggest stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda and an original song performed by Kristin Chenoweth. It will be opening in theaters, iTunes and VOD April 7, 2017 via Vertical Entertainment.

See all the red carpet action below!

Based on the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, "Speech & Debate" follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio's bond in this wickedly funny teen comedy.



Sycamore Pictures is partnering with Vertical Entertainment to distribute the film. Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor who recently received five Film Independent Spirit Award nominations - four for Chris Kelly's "Other People" starring Jesse Plemons and Molly Shannon, and one for Babak Anvari's "Under the Shadow", which was also the official UK submission for the 2017 Oscars.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

