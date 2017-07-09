Photo Coverage: Stars of COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA, GROUNDHOG DAY and More Align for BROADWAY BARKS

Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, co-hosted yesterday's 19th annual dog & cat adoption event, Broadway Barks. The stars turned out to lend a hand to the event, founded by Peters and and Mary Tyler Moore, and to introduce the crowd to some furry new friends for the taking. See all the photos from yesterday's celebration below!

Marking its 19th anniversary of the organization, BROADWAY BARKS! helps hundreds of New York City's shelter animals find permanent homes annually by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. BARKS features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 28 participating NYC area animal shelters.

Barks featured adoptable animals from New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House. KittyKind, Linda's Cat Assistance, Loving Touch, Main Line Animal Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., P.L.U.T.O. Rescue of Richmond County, Jack Russel; Refruge, SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Tigger Foundation, Urban Cat League and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.

Photos by Jessica Fallon Gordon



Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters



Bernadette Peters



Sophia Anne Caruso



Sophia Anne Caruso



Sophia Anne Caruso



Bill Berloni



Katrina Lenk and Mimi Lieber



Michael Cerveris



Jayne Houdyshell



Jayne Houdyshell and Laurie Metcalf



Eva Noblezada



Condola Rashad



Condola Rashad



Lili Taylor



Lili Taylor



Alma Cuervo



Celia Weston



Jenn Colella



The cast and creators of Come From Away



Caesar Samayoa and Chad Kimball



Caesar Samayoa



Celia Weston, Lili Taylor and Janeane Garofalo



Betsy Wolfe



Gavin Creel



David Hyde Pierce, Taylor Trensch, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and Jennifer Simard



Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Christy Altomare, Caroline O'Connor and John Bolton



Mary Beth Peil



Christy Altomare



John Dossett, Christine Ebersole and Douglas Sills



Janeane Garofalo



Bobby Conte Thornton



Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott



Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott



Laura Osnes



Rebecca Faulkenberry, Barrett Doss and Andy Karl



William Parry, Rebecca Faulkenberry and Barrett Doss



Andy Karl



Charlie Russell



Charlie Russell



James Barbour



Jelani Remy, P.J. Benjamin and James Barbour



Mandy Gonzalez



Mandy Gonzalez



Eric Petersen



Eric Petersen



Steven Booth, Jenn Gambatese and Eric Petersen



Mary Testa and Michael Urie



Michael Urie



Jackie Hoffman and Kathy Fitzgerald



Jackie Hoffman



Saffron Burrows



Rachel Bay Jones and Will Roland



Evan Todd, Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Abby Mueller



Brian Sears, Kim Exum and Nic Rouleau



Mamie Parris and Bebe Neuwirth



The cast of the opening number of Broadway Barks 2017



Debra Monk



Michael Xavier



Jennifer Ehle



Jennifer Ehle



Andy Karl



Douglas Sills