Photo Coverage: Stars of COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA, GROUNDHOG DAY and More Align for BROADWAY BARKS

Jul. 9, 2017  

Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, co-hosted yesterday's 19th annual dog & cat adoption event, Broadway Barks. The stars turned out to lend a hand to the event, founded by Peters and and Mary Tyler Moore, and to introduce the crowd to some furry new friends for the taking. See all the photos from yesterday's celebration below!

Marking its 19th anniversary of the organization, BROADWAY BARKS! helps hundreds of New York City's shelter animals find permanent homes annually by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. BARKS features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 28 participating NYC area animal shelters.

Barks featured adoptable animals from New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House. KittyKind, Linda's Cat Assistance, Loving Touch, Main Line Animal Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., P.L.U.T.O. Rescue of Richmond County, Jack Russel; Refruge, SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Tigger Foundation, Urban Cat League and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.

Photos by Jessica Fallon Gordon

Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso

Bill Berloni

Katrina Lenk and Mimi Lieber

Michael Cerveris

Jayne Houdyshell

Jayne Houdyshell and Laurie Metcalf

Eva Noblezada

Condola Rashad

Condola Rashad

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor

Alma Cuervo

Celia Weston

Jenn Colella

The cast and creators of Come From Away

Caesar Samayoa and Chad Kimball

Caesar Samayoa

Celia Weston, Lili Taylor and Janeane Garofalo

Betsy Wolfe

Gavin Creel

David Hyde Pierce, Taylor Trensch, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and Jennifer Simard

Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Christy Altomare, Caroline O'Connor and John Bolton

Mary Beth Peil

Christy Altomare

John Dossett, Christine Ebersole and Douglas Sills

Janeane Garofalo

Bobby Conte Thornton

Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott

Laura Osnes

Rebecca Faulkenberry, Barrett Doss and Andy Karl

William Parry, Rebecca Faulkenberry and Barrett Doss

Andy Karl

Charlie Russell

Charlie Russell

James Barbour

Jelani Remy, P.J. Benjamin and James Barbour

Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez

Eric Petersen

Eric Petersen

Steven Booth, Jenn Gambatese and Eric Petersen

Mary Testa and Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Jackie Hoffman and Kathy Fitzgerald

Jackie Hoffman

Saffron Burrows

Rachel Bay Jones and Will Roland

Evan Todd, Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Abby Mueller

Brian Sears, Kim Exum and Nic Rouleau

Mamie Parris and Bebe Neuwirth

The cast of the opening number of Broadway Barks 2017

Debra Monk

Michael Xavier

Jennifer Ehle

Jennifer Ehle

Andy Karl

Douglas Sills




 

