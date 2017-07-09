Photo Coverage: Stars of COME FROM AWAY, ANASTASIA, GROUNDHOG DAY and More Align for BROADWAY BARKS
Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, co-hosted yesterday's 19th annual dog & cat adoption event, Broadway Barks. The stars turned out to lend a hand to the event, founded by Peters and and Mary Tyler Moore, and to introduce the crowd to some furry new friends for the taking. See all the photos from yesterday's celebration below!
Marking its 19th anniversary of the organization, BROADWAY BARKS! helps hundreds of New York City's shelter animals find permanent homes annually by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. BARKS features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from 28 participating NYC area animal shelters.
Barks featured adoptable animals from New York City animal shelters and adoption agencies including: Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Inc, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, BARC (Brooklyn Animal Resource Coalition) Shelter, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, City Critters, The Humane Society of New York, Husky House. KittyKind, Linda's Cat Assistance, Loving Touch, Main Line Animal Rescue, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, Inc., New York Pet-I-Care, Pet ResQ Inc., P.L.U.T.O. Rescue of Richmond County, Jack Russel; Refruge, SaveKitty Foundation, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Tigger Foundation, Urban Cat League and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.
Photos by Jessica Fallon Gordon
Malcolm McDowell and Bernadette Peters
Jayne Houdyshell and Laurie Metcalf
The cast and creators of Come From Away
Caesar Samayoa and Chad Kimball
Celia Weston, Lili Taylor and Janeane Garofalo
David Hyde Pierce, Taylor Trensch, Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel and Jennifer Simard
Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Christy Altomare, Caroline O'Connor and John Bolton
John Dossett, Christine Ebersole and Douglas Sills
Beth Leavel, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott
Rebecca Faulkenberry, Barrett Doss and Andy Karl
William Parry, Rebecca Faulkenberry and Barrett Doss
Jelani Remy, P.J. Benjamin and James Barbour
Steven Booth, Jenn Gambatese and Eric Petersen
Jackie Hoffman and Kathy Fitzgerald
Rachel Bay Jones and Will Roland
Evan Todd, Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Abby Mueller
Brian Sears, Kim Exum and Nic Rouleau
Mamie Parris and Bebe Neuwirth
The cast of the opening number of Broadway Barks 2017