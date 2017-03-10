THE GLASS MENAGERIE 2016
Click Here for More Articles on THE GLASS MENAGERIE 2016

Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Mar. 10, 2017  

The Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie opened last night, March 9, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street), starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs the production, which also stars Emmy® Award nominee Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Take a look at the cast during opening night bows below!

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Theatre Marquee Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Theatre Marquee Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Lobby cast board Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Finn Wittrock, Madison Ferris, Sally Field and Joe Mantello Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Finn Wittrock, Madison Ferris, Sally Field and Joe Mantello Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Finn Wittrock Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Joe Mantello Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Madison Ferris and Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Madison Ferris and Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Finn Wittrock during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call Bows for "The Glass Menagerie'" at the Belasco Theatre on March 9, 2017 in New York City. Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Madison Ferris Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Finn Wittrock, Madison Ferris, Sally Field and Joe Mantello Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Madison Ferris, Finn Wittrock, Joe Mantello and Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Madison Ferris and Finn Wittrock Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Theatre Marquee

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
  • Photo Coverage: The Band's All Here! In Rehearsal with the Company of BANDSTAND
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Dramatists Guild Fund's Salon with Rick Elice and Andrew Lippa
  • Photo Coverage: Strike Up the Band and Meet the Company of Broadway's BANDSTAND!
  • Photo Coverage: BANDSTAND Cast Celebrates Andy Blankenbuehler's Birthday!
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of BANDSTAND on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com