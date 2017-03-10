Photo Coverage: Sally Field, Joe Mantello, and Cast Take Opening Night Bows at THE GLASS MENAGERIE
The Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie opened last night, March 9, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street), starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs the production, which also stars Emmy® Award nominee Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield.
The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.
Take a look at the cast during opening night bows below!
Photo credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast board
Finn Wittrock, Madison Ferris, Sally Field and Joe Mantello
Finn Wittrock, Madison Ferris, Sally Field and Joe Mantello
Sally Field
Sally Field
Finn Wittrock
Joe Mantello
Madison Ferris and Sally Field
Madison Ferris and Sally Field
Finn Wittrock during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call Bows for "The Glass Menagerie'" at the Belasco Theatre on March 9, 2017 in New York City.
Madison Ferris
Sally Field
Finn Wittrock, Madison Ferris, Sally Field and Joe Mantello
Madison Ferris, Finn Wittrock, Joe Mantello and Sally Field
Madison Ferris and Finn Wittrock
Joe Mantello and Sally Field
Joe Mantello and Sally Field
Joe Mantello and Sally Field
Theatre Marquee