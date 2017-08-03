Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Second Stage's A PARALLELOGRAM

Second Stage Theater presents The New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Bruce Norris' play, A Parallelogram, directed by current Tony nominee Michael Greif. A Parallelogram opened yesterday, August 2nd, at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rdStreet), and BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!

The cast includes Juan Castano, Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Chapter Two), Celia Keenan-Bolger (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and Stephen Kunken (Enron).

If you knew in advance exactly what was going to happen in your life, and how everything was going to turn out, and if you knew you couldn't do anything to change it, would you still want to go on with your life? That is the question facing Bee who, much to Jay's confusion, can click through different moments in her life with the touch of a remote control. Past, present and future collide in this sharp existential comedy that questions whether we can make peace with those things we don't have the power to change.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

