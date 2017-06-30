Photo Coverage: Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon Celebrate Their New Portraits at Sardi's!

As The Little Foxes prepares to conclude its Broadway run, its leading ladies Laura Linney and Tony winner Cynthia Nixon have yet another reason to celebrate. The duo just unveiled their new Sardi's portraits and you can check them out below!

Linney's theatre credits include: The Little Foxes (Tony nom), Time Stands Still (Tony nom.), Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Sight Unseen (Tony nom.), The Crucible (Tony nom.), Uncle Vanya, Honour, Holiday, The Seagull, Six Degrees of Separation. Television: "The Big C" (Emmy and Golden Globe), "John Adams" (SAG, Golden Globe, Emmy), "Frasier" (Emmy), "Wild Iris" (Emmy), all three "Tales of the City," "The Laramie Project." Select film: Nocturnal Animals, Sully, Genius, Mr. Holmes, The Savages (Oscar nom.), Kinsey (Oscar nom.), You Can Count on Me (Oscar nom.), The Other Man, The Squid and the Whale, Love Actually, Mystic River, Man of the Year, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, P.S.: The Life of David Gale, The Truman Show, Absolute Power, Primal Fear, Dave. Upcoming film: The Dinner. Upcoming TV: "Ozark." Training: Juilliard, Brown University. Member: AEA, SAG.

Cynthia is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy award-winning actress who has been acting professionally since the age of 12. She is best recognized from the "Sex and the City" TV series and movies but has appeared in over 40 plays, a dozen of them on Broadway, including Rabbit Hole and Wit at MTC. Recent onscreen roles include Gail in Josh Mond's James White, Nancy Reagan in Bill O'Reilly's "Killing Reagan" and Emily Dickinson in Terrence Davies' A Quiet Passion. In the last few years she has directed Rasheeda Speaking and Steve, both for The New Group, and developed and directed Staceyann Chin's one-woman play MotherStruck for Culture Project. She lives downtown with her wife Christine Marinoni. They have three children: Sam, Charlie and Max. This is her third play with Dan Sullivan.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

