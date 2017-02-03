Photo Coverage: Just In Time! Meet the Company of GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway

There may be six more weeks of winter on the way, but there's still something to celebrate, a new Broadway show! BroadwayWorld was there at press day for the Broadway premiere of Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus.

Groundhog Day begins previews Thursday, March 16 and opens Monday, April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who will star as Phil Connors in the Broadway production, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic this summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss (You Can't Take It With You, Burning at The New Group) as Rita Hanson.

Director Matthew Warchus, composer and lyricist Tim Minchin, choreographer Peter Darling, co-choreographer Ellen Kane, set and costume designer Rob Howell, orchestrator and musical supervisor Christopher Nightingale, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and Sound Designer Simon Baker, many of the creators of the international sensation Matilda The Musical, have joined forces with writer Danny Rubin to collaborate on this new stage musical of the hit 1993 film based on Rubin's story.

Groundhog Day is the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, PA, when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again...and again. As each day plays out exactly the same as before Phil becomes increasingly despondent, but is there a lesson to be learned through his experiences?

